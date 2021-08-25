45m ago

Free State PPE contract should be set aside, service providers not entitled to a cent, Tribunal hears

Jeanette Chabalala
The tribunal on PPE contracts continues.
  • The Special Tribunal has heard an application regarding a multimillion-rand PPE contract in the Free State. 
  • The case was brought by the Special Investigating Unit.  
  • An amount of R9.5 million is alleged to have already been paid. 

The Special Tribunal has heard that companies awarded R39.1 million contracts to supply personal protective equipment (PPE) in the Free State are not entitled to a cent because of non-compliance. 

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is seeking an order interdicting the Free State treasury from paying a number of contractors for surgical gowns.

It wants the tender to be reviewed and set aside. An amount of R9.5 million is alleged to have already been paid.

The Free State's MECs for treasury and health as well as other companies have been cited as respondents.

Arguing before Judge Lebogang Modiba on Wednesday, advocate Thandi Norman said the tribunal should set aside the tender.

She added the parties that have already been paid "were clearly paid unlawfully and those monies ought to be returned".

"No orders should have been placed with them [service providers].  

"They are not entitled to a cent of the money that belongs to members of the public because they were just not compliant," Norman argued.

She said some of the service providers did not deliver what they were supposed to. 

"The tender was very specific, it wanted surgical gowns," Norman added, saying the tender had everything to do with surgical gowns, not isolation gowns.

She told Modiba the court should look at the process that was followed and the officials' conduct, saying the bidders failed to file certificates but were still awarded the tender. 

"Our submission is that a case is made out by the SIU. My lady should set aside this tender award."

Irregular

Norman asked for an order seeking to review the tender and for the funds to be recovered as it was awarded in an irregular manner. 

She said the "mission" of the MECs was to "protect tenders that they know were not compliant". 

But arguing for the MECs, advocate Anton Katz SC put the blame on the SIU. 

He said his clients were investigating what had gone wrong with the service providers, but the SIU told them to stop the investigations. 

Katz added this had a negative impact because his clients could not find out what had really happened, saying there was nothing wrong with the processes that were followed. 

"There is nothing problematic about my client's processes at all." 

He said there was no piece of law or regulation that suggested his client had violated processes. 

Katz accused the SIU of tarnishing the reputation of his clients, arguing it could not establish any alleged wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, lawyers representing some service providers accused the SIU of acting in an unfair manner.

Advocate William Mokhare SC, who is representing three respondents, said the tribunal's findings should not put his clients in a worse situation than they were before because of the SIU's approach to the investigations.

Judgment has been reserved.

