21m ago

add bookmark

Free State premier hands over controversial Vrede Dairy farm project to rightful owners

accreditation
Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela. (file)
Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela. (file)
  • On Friday 65 people from communities in Vrede were named beneficiaries of the controversial Vrede Dairy farm project. 
  • The project started in 2012 as a partnership with Gupta-linked company Estina, and was used to funnel millions into their pockets. 
  • The beneficiaries have been given 51% of the farm's ownership, while the remaining percentage will be given to a strategic partner. 

Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela says the infamous Vrede Dairy farm project has finally been handed over to its rightful owners, after 65 community members were named beneficiaries in the project. 

On Friday, Ntombela led the handover programme at the farm.

The farm made national headlines and became a symbol of state capture after Gupta-linked company Estina funneled millions into their own pockets, using the dairy project which was supposed to be a partnership with the provincial government. 

"If it was possible I was going to ululate, because I am very excited about this project... the real beneficiaries are getting what they deserve. I have checked them and discussed with them, and I have seen that most of them are the poorest of the poorest, and I have seen them crying with excitement for them to get the land," said Ntombela. 

News24 previously reported that Estina was identified in early 2012 as the company that would partner with the Free State government in the dairy farm project. 

At the time, the plan was for Estina and the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to inject a R500-million investment into the project.

In August 2014, the Estina contract was cancelled, but between December 2014 and May 2016, Estina received further payments totalling R130 million, News24 reported. 

Several people, including former agriculture MEC Mosebenzi Zwane, are currently facing money laundering related charges that stem from the matter. 

ALSO READ | Mkhwebane on Vrede dairy project: Ace Magashule and co 'failed' to hold state functions to account

As part of the project, black emerging farmers were promised five cows each as part of an empowerment scheme. 

Following a court order, 65 beneficiaries made up of community members have been given 51% of the farm's ownership. The remaining percentage will be given to a strategic partner which is yet to be identified.

Ntombela said that they would be calling on bids for the partner.  

'We have tightened security'

"We are going to advertise and make sure that those who are interested must apply, but we must be sure that they are people who have skills, who understand farming and who are able to assist the other beneficiaries.

"When we do interviews, we are going to make sure that when we do interviews, we get real people that will assist these beneficiaries to make sure that this project becomes stronger than even before," she said.

Ntombela added that they had vetted beneficiaries to make sure there was no fraud. "What we have done is that we have registered a trust, which is the first step in protecting the assets of the trust. Judging from the history of the project, it has seen a lot of corruption, but since we have registered a trust, we have ensured and tightened security," she said. 

The Free State Department of Agriculture has invested more than R200 million in the farm.

The beneficiaries will be working on 222 hectares of land with 10 tractors, and nine horses which will be used for patrolling the property. 

"From where I am standing, all 65 beneficiaries are owners and are no longer beneficiaries. They are instant millionaires, if you look at the magnitude of the investment, when you look at the project. So they own this land, the farm animals and equipment," Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Thembeni Nxangisa. 

He said farm land would also be used to grow produce and expand. 

"At the moment, they produce and sell milk in town, but they are now going to pasteurise the milk because they don't make enough money by selling raw milk."

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
vrede dairy farmmosebenzi zwanesisi ntombela
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.39
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.05
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.56
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.09
+1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,818.65
-0.2%
Silver
22.94
-0.6%
Palladium
1,877.50
-0.5%
Platinum
973.00
-0.1%
Brent Crude
84.47
-0.2%
Top 40
68,448
-1.1%
All Share
75,160
-1.0%
Resource 10
74,434
-1.5%
Industrial 25
94,294
-1.0%
Financial 15
15,565
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach

05 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by...

04 Jan

FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by taking wedding photos on bus
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo