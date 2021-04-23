Free State protests: Municipal mayor's parents' home torched, over 40 people arrested

More than 40 people have been arrested for public violence in three towns in the Free State.

The protests were reportedly sparked by changing the location of Freedom Day celebrations.

The parental home of Masilonyana municipality mayor Kunatu Koalane was torched during the protests.

Eleven people have been arrested for petrol bombing a police vehicle and setting alight a house in Theunissen, in the Free State.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said protesters allegedly set the house of Masilonyana municipality mayor Kunatu Koalane's parents on fire on Wednesday night. They also allegedly petrol bombed a police nyala.

"[Police] members managed to extinguish the fire before any damage was done," he added.

Makhele said the situation had calmed down.

The protests were reportedly sparked by demands that National Freedom Day celebrations not be moved to Botshabelo. The celebration was initially planned to take place in Winburg, according the SABC.

Protests in Winburg, Zastron

The event will reportedly be attended by President Cyril Ramaphosa, and community leaders told the SABC that this would have provided the people of Masilonyana municipality an opportunity to raise their concerns over poor service delivery.

Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela told the broadcaster the decision to move the event had no "bad intentions".

Theunissen was not the only town affected, as violence also erupted in Winburg and Zastron. A further 21 people were arrested in Winburg for public violence and are due to appear in court soon, Makhele told News24.

In Zastron, 14 people had already appeared in court and were released on R500 bail.

"The Public Order Police continues to monitor and maintain stability following…unrest that erupted in various towns in the Free State," said Makhele.