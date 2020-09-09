Free State pupil dies after collapsing at school while dancing

A Grade 9 pupil at Hoërskool Hennenman in the Free State died after collapsing at the school on Tuesday.

According to Free State education department spokesperson Howard Ndaba, Heinrich de Beer died during school hours. The incident happened during the Life Orientation period while the pupils were choreographing a dance.

"Towards the end of the period, he collapsed and did not regain consciousness," Ndaba said.

"The local medical practitioner was contacted, who then came to the school to render assistance. The relevant authorities were informed. We contacted his father, who came to the school immediately. We are awaiting the autopsy report."

Ndaba said department officials would visit De Beer's family on Wednesday to convey their condolences.

The cause of his death remains unclear.

The school referred all News24's queries to the education department.

