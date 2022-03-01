Free State pupil missing, leaves note left to say she was blamed for stealing R100

An 18-year-old girl from Welkom in the Free State is missing, after leaving a note behind in which she claimed that she had been accused of stealing money at home, police said on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said Zimi Mtshawulana, a Grade 11 pupil at Lekgarietsa High School, went missing on Sunday.

"The mother of the missing girl went to the meeting of a society club in the vicinity of Bronville. When the mother came back, her daughter was nowhere to be found. She left a note, written in Xhosa, saying she was blamed that she stole money," Thakeng said.

He said the girl claimed that she was blamed for allegedly stealing R100 at home.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a light green top and white shoes.

"The community members and police are working together to trace the missing learner," he said.

Anyone with information can contact Sergeant Sello Mpedi, of Bronville detective services, on 073 479 5572 or the police's emergency number 08600 10111.

