Free State rivers claim 7 lives, including priest, congregant who drowned during baptism

accreditation
Compiled by Botho Molosankwe
  • Eight people drowned in different parts of the Free State in the past few days, while a teenager is still missing.
  • The victims include two teens.
  • A 21-year-old priest drowned with a 41-year-old woman he was baptising.

Free State police have urged communities living near rivers or streams not to attempt crossing to the other side while under the influence of any substance or just tempted to take such a risk.

This comes after Free State police's Water Wing recovered the bodies of eight people who drowned in different rivers in the province over the past few days.

They are still looking for the body of a 13-year-old teenager believed to have been washed away.

According to police spokesperson, Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, two children aged 13 and 17 and two adults drowned when the vehicle they were in attempted to drive through a flooded road in Rosendal on 16 December. 

He said while they had received a report about four people who had reportedly drowned, the Water Wing managed to recover the body of the 17-year-old as  well as two males three days later.

A 13-year-old were still missing, he said.

In Oranjeville at Peanutsrus Farm, a man was drinking alcohol with his family and then disappeared on 24 December.

Makhele said: 

His wife went to look for him and saw him in the middle of the river. She summoned his brothers and family members to near the river; the deceased was seen waving to the family and disappeared under water. SAPS Water Wing was summoned to the scene and his body was recovered on 25 December.


In an incident on 23 December, Makhele said police were summoned to a river near Ikemeleng Cattle Post in Botshabelo after the body of a missing 34-year-old man was discovered. He had been reported missing on the same day, he said.

In Senekal, he said, a 41-year-old drowned after he attempted to cross the overflowing De Put river on 21 December. His body was found on 25 December by Free State Water Wing divers. 

Then in Bothaville, a 21-year-old priest took his congregants to a river near Kroonstad for a baptism on 22 December, said Makhele.

"While in the process of baptism, the 21-year-old priest and 41-year-old woman disappeared in the water.  Their bodies were found by divers kilometres away from the drowning scene. 

"We also advise churches to try and suspend any activities involving the use of rivers and dams as the level of water has increased and the pressure of the flowing water is high during this raining season. This is to avoid having more drownings and loss of life," Makhele said. 

