31m ago

add bookmark

Free State security guard gets 25 years for killing girlfriend at shopping centre

Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A former security guard from Bloemfontein has been sentenced to 25 years in jail for murdering his girlfriend two years ago.
A former security guard from Bloemfontein has been sentenced to 25 years in jail for murdering his girlfriend two years ago.
  • Former security guard Thabo Clement Motseki was sentenced to 25 years for the murder of his girlfriend Motshidid Ellen Tlatsa. 
  • Motseki shot Tlatsa with his service pistol during an argument at a Bloemfontein shopping centre parking lot in 2019. He then handed himself to the police.
  • According to the police, Motseki wouldn't accept that his relationship with Tlatsa was over.

A former security guard from Bloemfontein was on Friday sentenced to 25 years in jail for shooting his girlfriend two years ago.

Thabo Clement Motseki, 40, was on trial for the murder of 44-year-old Motshidisi Ellen Tlatsa.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, Motseki shot Tlatsa with his work-issued firearm in June 2019 during an argument.

"On 21 June 2019, the accused went to meet his girlfriend, Motshidisi Ellen Tlatsa, who was sitting in her car parked at Shoprite complex in Rocklands, Mangaung. The accused arrived in a company vehicle dressed in uniform, parked next to the girlfriend's car and joined her in her vehicle," said Makhele.

"An argument erupted between the two, apparently because the accused refused to accept that the relationship was over. The accused then fatally shot the deceased with his service pistol."

Motseki then drove his work vehicle to the Kagisanong police and handed himself over. He was immediately arrested and charged with murder.

The court found Motseki guilty in November last year, and sentenced him on Friday.

Tlatsa had worked as a security guard at a Bloemfontein hospital.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
free statebloemfonteincrimegender based violence
Lottery
Lucky Thursday for 4 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 6310 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 4182 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 6162 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.71
(0.0)
GBP/ZAR
20.41
(0.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.51
(0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.39
(0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(0.0)
Gold
1,745.07
(0.0)
Silver
26.25
(0.0)
Platinum
1,199.00
(0.0)
Brent Crude
64.53
(+2.0)
Palladium
2,639.50
(0.0)
All Share
65,911
(-1.2)
Top 40
60,313
(-1.2)
Financial 15
12,117
(-1.4)
Industrial 25
86,583
(-0.2)
Resource 10
66,193
(-2.4)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition...

19 Mar

'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition winner in Cape Town
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in...

17 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in gang hotspot
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo