Free State student dies from injuries sustained during robbery

A Free State student at the Central University of Technology has died from injuries he sustained during a robbery.

The 23-year-old student was with a friend, a University of Free State student, when they encountered the suspects while walking from a local shop at the corner of John Knox and Calvyn streets on Saturday evening.



Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thabo Covane said the suspects were driving a white, old model Mercedes-Benz.

Two men from the vehicle assaulted the students and robbed one of them of their laptop and toiletry bag.

The other student was seen to be lying motionless in the middle of the street. He was bleeding from a wound at the back of the head, said Covane.

The attackers got into their car and fled the scene.

The student was declared dead at the hospital. Police are investigating a robbery and murder case.



