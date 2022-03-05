Free State teacher suspended for violently pushing a pupil

A Free State teacher was caught on camera violently pushing a pupil.

The teacher was suspended.

The department warned against people using the incident for political mileage.

The Free State education department suspended a teacher at Wessel Maree Secondary School in Odendaalsrus.



The department said the teacher's suspension came after a video, depicting the teacher pushing the pupil, was circulated on social media.

"We have launched an investigation to look into this unfortunate incident. At this stage, we do not know all the details pertaining to the incident," said Education MEC Pule Makgoe in a statement.



"The investigation, once complete, will shed more light on what transpired. The department will, on the strength of the evidence at our disposal, then be able to make an informed decision on what action to take."

Makgoe said there were people who could attempt to use the incident to fan racial tensions.

"Our people must guard against such people. We must work together for the good of our learners and must not allow opportunists to drive a wedge between ourselves."

The MEC further appealed for calm and urged people not to jump to conclusions.

"Let us allow the investigation process to be concluded, so that this matter is dealt with," said Makgoe.

The department condemned violence, bullying, corporal punishment and racism in schools.

It said schools should be centres of learning and teaching conducive to the delivery of quality education.