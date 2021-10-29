Free State teen arrested for mom's murder just days after reporting her missing

A Free State teenager who reported her mother missing has been arrested for her murder.

The decomposed body of the mother was found 10 days after she had been reported missing.

The teen's 19-year-old boyfriend has also been arrested.

An 18-year-old Free State teenager has been arrested for murder after the decomposing body of her mother was found on the side of the road, days after she had reported her missing.



The teenager's 19-year-old boyfriend has also been arrested.

Spokesperson for the Free State police, Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, said the teenager opened a missing persons case on Tuesday, 19 October. She allegedly told police that she last saw her 46-year-old mother alive on 14 October.

On Sunday 24 October, the mother's decomposed body was found near the R721 Kroonstad/Vredefort road.

Makhele said:

Her decomposed body could not yet be identified at the time of discovery and was taken to the state mortuary where later the family assisted with identification thereof.

"A post mortem [was] conducted as part of [an] ongoing investigation and determined the cause of death as strangulation," said Makhele.

According to Makhele, the teenager was later arrested on Wednesday and the inquest docket changed to murder.

"It was later found out that the daughter is implicated according to the evidence obtained at her residence in Brentpark, Kroonstad during investigation. She was arrested on Wednesday, 27 October 2021.

"On the same day, investigation led the members to her 19-year-old boyfriend residing at Morewag in Kroonstad. It is suspected that he was also involved in this case.

"The boyfriend and girlfriend, aged 18 and 19 years respectively, will appear at Kroonstad Magistrate's Court on Friday, 29 October 2021, facing a charge of murder.

