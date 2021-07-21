Free State toilet bucket system will be eradicated next year, Sisulu promises.

The Human Settlements Department says it'll eradicate the toilet bucket system in the Free State in March 2022.

The Free State has half of all bucket toilets in the country.

In 2006, government promised to eradicate the bucket system within a year.

The Department of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation says it will eradicate the Free State's toilet bucket system as early as next year.

In 2006, the government promised to eradicate the bucket system within a year. In 2019, Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said the system would be eradicated within six months.

Sisulu has revised the timelines again and says the Free State will eradicate the system by early 2022.

In answering questions in Parliament, Sisulu said there are currently seven projects in the Free State, and they are expected to be completed by March next year.

READ | 'It destroys our future': Pupils concerned after KwaZulu-Natal schools vandalised during unrest

According to the Statistics South Africa municipal census, the Free State with less than 5% of SA's population - has half of all the bucket toilets in the country.



In her latest answers to Parliament, Sisulu said the backlog in the Free State was because of the procurement of material.

"I was informed that the delay in eradicating the backlog can be attributed to the procurement of materials on national tender and works quotations below R500 000. In addition, cash flow and delivery (transport) challenges experienced by successful bidders delayed delivery of material to sites prior and during the lockdown period."

Sisulu said that she has appointed the Housing Development Agency (HDA) to help the province because of the backlogs.

She said the department, the HDA, and the Department of Water and Sanitation had signed an Implementation Protocol to facilitate the implementation of the Bucket Eradication Programme within the identified areas.

The province currently has bucket toilet eradication programmes in: