Free State woman, 67, allegedly kills landlord with 'glass plate' during fight over rent

Compiled by Botho Molosankwe
A woman has been arrested for murder.
James C Hooper, Getty Images
  • An argument between a tenant and her landlord turned tragic when the latter died after his head was hit with a glass plate.
  • The 67-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with murder.
  • She is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court.

A 67-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with murder for allegedly killing her landlord during an argument over non-payment of rent.

The incident happened on Wednesday evening in Navalsig, Free State.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said allegations were that the 67-year-old tenant was with the landlord's wife on the balcony when the landlord arrived.

The 63-year-old man allegedly started accusing the tenant of not paying rent and threatened to switch off her electricity connection. 

Makhele said the man then entered the house and proceeded to the main switch in the bedroom. However, an argument between him and the tenant then ensued.

Makhele explained:

The argument allegedly led to exchange of blows and the two fought in the bedroom, where the 63-year-old held the victim down on top of the bed strangling her.


"The 67-year-old tenant managed to reach for a glass plate and allegedly smashed it against the 63-year-old's head and that led to a deep cut in the neck and heavy bleeding. 

"Emergency services were called and he was declared dead at the scene. The 67-year-old woman was arrested for murder and will appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court soon," said Makhele.

Free State police commissioner Lieutenant-General Baile Motswenyane urged residents to come up with other measures to deal with arguments in order to prevent "such unfortunate incidents".

"Let us try to communicate verbally and address issues appropriately without having to engage in fights," Motswenyane said.

