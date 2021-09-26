Free State woman and husband arrested for murder of her grandfather and mother

A woman and her husband are expected to appear in the Heilbron Magistrate's Court for the killing of her mother and grandfather in Oranjeville, Free State.

The two were arrested in the Eastern Cape along the N2. Their 10-year-old daughter was taken to a place of safety.

They were charged with two counts of murder and robbery.

A couple arrested for allegedly killing the woman's grandfather and a mother are expected to appear in the Heilbron Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The alleged killers, a 34-year-old husband and his 36-year-old wife, who is a family member of the deceased, were arrested in Gqebhera, Eastern Cape on Thursday.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, the bodies of Johannes van Vuuren, 80 and Dorothia van Staden, 58, were discovered at their home after Van Staden's husband raised the alarm when he could not reach his wife throughout the day.

"Van Vuuren was found in the courtyard with multiple stab wounds, while the body of Dorothia van Staden was found in the garage. Mrs Van Staden sustained multiple head and body injuries. The house was ransacked and several household items, including TV sets, computer, etc were missing."

A relative sent to the house to check on Van Staden made the gruesome discovery.

Van Staden's daughter, her husband and their 10-year-old daughter, who live in the same house, were missing. Police then sent out an alert for a gold BMW.

Members of Gqeberha K9 Unit and Flying Squad received and followed up on information that the vehicle was headed toward the city. The BMW was spotted on the N2 near Coega, said Naidu.

"Members followed it and successfully pulled it over. Two people, a 36-year-old female and her husband, aged 34, were arrested and detained for two counts of murder and house robbery. Their 10-year-old daughter was taken to a place of safety. It is alleged that the couple were on their way to Kariega, Uitenhage."

The vehicle was impounded for further investigations.

