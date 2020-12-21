Free State woman appears in court for over R300K real estate fraud

A Bloemfontein woman appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday facing charges of fraud to the tune of R344 500 relating to an estate agency.

Eliza Mahloko, 33, was arrested by the Hawks on Sunday for allegedly running an estate agency, with two others, without a licence.

"Based on the information that was found, the suspects were selling houses, requesting buyers to make payments into the company bank accounts and did not transfer the ownership of the houses to the buyers," said Hawks spokesperson Captain Christopher Singo.

Singo added they were on the hunt for two other people involved in the scheme.

The accused will be back in court on 29 January for a formal bail application.