1h ago

add bookmark

Free State woman appears in court for over R300K real estate fraud

Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Scales of justice
Scales of justice
iStock

A Bloemfontein woman appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday facing charges of fraud to the tune of R344 500 relating to an estate agency.

Eliza Mahloko, 33, was arrested by the Hawks on Sunday for allegedly running an estate agency, with two others, without a licence.  

"Based on the information that was found, the suspects were selling houses, requesting buyers to make payments into the company bank accounts and did not transfer the ownership of the houses to the buyers," said Hawks spokesperson Captain Christopher Singo.

Singo added they were on the hunt for two other people involved in the scheme.

The accused will be back in court on 29 January for a formal bail application.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
crimecourts
Lottery
1 player bags R340k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
45% - 8742 votes
No, I will not
40% - 7757 votes
Only if it is affordable
16% - 3037 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
view
ZAR/USD
14.61
(+0.73)
ZAR/GBP
19.66
(+0.26)
ZAR/EUR
17.87
(+0.54)
ZAR/AUD
11.08
(+0.74)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.60)
Gold
1877.08
(-0.29)
Silver
26.18
(+1.37)
Platinum
1012.00
(-1.55)
Brent Crude
52.07
(0.00)
Palladium
2306.67
(-1.14)
All Share
58714.87
(-1.80)
Top 40
53784.25
(-1.66)
Financial 15
11824.98
(-4.87)
Industrial 25
77586.19
(-0.74)
Resource 10
56463.23
(-1.51)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo