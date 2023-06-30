1h ago

Free State woman stole R2m from employer and shared it with ex-boyfriend, Hawks say

Cebelihle Bhengu
Anel Theinussen and her ex-boyfriend, Shane Marcel Labuschagne, have been charged with theft.
A Free State woman who worked for a law firm allegedly stole R2 million from her employer and shared the money with her ex-boyfriend.

Anel Theinussen and her ex-boyfriend, Shane Marcel Labuschagne, appeared in the Frankfort Magistrate's Court on a charge of theft earlier this week. 

Free State Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Zweli Mohobeleli said Theinussen and Labuschagne colluded to steal money from Theinussen's employer, MP de Jager Attorneys, between September and December 2022.

According to Mohobeleli, Theinussen transferred the money into both of their accounts.

However, Theinussen's employer noticed the transactions and alerted the police. She was arrested in March this year and released on R2 000 bail.

Further investigations led to the arrest of Labuschagne on Tuesday.

"This was after an investigation revealed him to be the beneficiary of the second account that received the stolen money," said Mohobeleli.

He said the former couple were expected back in court on 3 July, where Labuschagne was expected to apply for bail.


