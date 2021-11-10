Free State woman who allegedly defrauded employer of over R6m granted bail

The court has granted a 44-year-old woman R10 000 bail after she allegedly defrauded her employer of over R6 million between 2015 and 2019.

On Wednesday, Giselle Taylor Maritz appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on charges of fraud and money laundering.

According to the police, this comes after Phatshoane Henney Inc Attorneys became aware of fraudulent activities at the end of February 2020.

This related to the alleged manipulation of financial records and the unlawful transfer of trust funds.

"A preliminary probe by Phatshoane Henney Inc. Attorneys discovered that Maritz was unlawfully transferring trust funds to her own personal bank account and to her mother's bank account. These fraudulent transactions were carried out over the period between 2015 and 2019," police spokesperson Captain Christopher Singo said.

He added that the as a result, the law firm was prejudiced and suffered a total loss of more than R6 million.

"The matter was then reported to the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team based in Bloemfontein for further investigation which culminated in the suspect handing herself over to the investigators this morning where she was charged."

Maritz was granted R10 000 bail.

The case was postponed to Wednesday, 1 December.

