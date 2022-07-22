22m ago

add bookmark

Freedom Under Law makes submissions in support of Hlophe's suspension ahead of JSC meeting

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
John Hlophe.
John Hlophe.
Mary-Ann Palmer
  • Freedom Under Law has submitted a detailed argument in support of Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe's suspension. 
  • It says the Western Cape Division would not suffer in his absence, as there are more capable, untainted candidates who could act in his position.
  • It says keeping Hlophe at the helm of the Western Cape Division threatens to strip acting and junior judges of the ability to act independently.

Freedom Under Law (FUL) has, through its lawyers, made submissions in support of the suspension of the Western Cape High Court Judge President John Hlophe. 

FUL’s argument comes ahead of Judicial Services Commission (JSC) meeting on Monday, in which it will deliberate Hlophe’s suspension.

News24 reported last week it had seen a letter dated 11 July, confirming the meeting. 

The letter stated that Hlophe’s suspension would be discussed “in terms of Section 177[3] of the Constitution". That section states the president, "on the advice of the Judicial Service Commission, may suspend a judge who is the subject of a procedure in terms of subsection [1] [potential removal from office]".

READ | Mkhwebane asks for time to explain, after Mpofu admits her 'unlawful possession' of classified report

FUL, which was not invited to participate in the process, says the deliberations and ultimate decision by the JSC will be a critical turning point in a matter that has been a thorn in the side of the judiciary for over a decade. 

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal last year found Hlophe guilty of gross misconduct.

He was found to have unduly attempted to influence Constitutional Court justices Chris Jafta and Bess Nkabinde to make findings in favour of former president Jacob Zuma’s 2008 corruption matter.

In its argument, FUL says Hlophe’s conduct has undermined the ability of courts to act independently.

It said:

Judge Hlophe has not only betrayed that trust and plainly breached several of those standards, but through his conduct, he brought the judiciary into disrepute and undermined the ability of all courts, including our highest courts, to function without interference and with the confidence of court users and the broader public.

It said that keeping Hlophe, “the nerve centre of the division” would further threaten the ability of acting and junior judges to act independently as he may exert his power on them and “whisper into their ears” about pending legal matters. 

FUL said Hlophe’s suspension posed no threat to the smooth running of the Western Cape division, considering there are many capable candidates who, unlike him, are not tainted and can act in his position. 

It said this was demonstrated in 2008, when deputy judge president Jeanette Traverso acted in Hlophe’s position after he had stepped aside when the complaint against him first emerged.

 In a separate statement, FUL said it trusted the JSC will put finality to the “untenable situation” in the Western Cape division. 

“In principle, it is unthinkable that a person convicted of attempting to pervert the course of justice can continue to head one of the country’s busiest courts. As judge president, he allocates cases to judges, nominates acting judges, and has great influence in permanent appointments,” it said. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
EXCLUSIVE | Judicial Service Commission mulls putting Hlophe suspension forward to Ramaphosa
Read more on:
freedom under lawjohn hlophewestern capecape towncrime and courts
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
21% - 2602 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
57% - 7040 votes
SA was never ready
22% - 2678 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.86
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
20.21
+1.1%
Rand - Euro
17.21
+1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.66
+1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,721.06
+0.1%
Silver
18.52
-1.8%
Palladium
1,993.00
+5.4%
Platinum
873.00
-0.7%
Brent Crude
103.86
-3.0%
Top 40
61,767
+0.2%
All Share
68,070
+0.2%
Resource 10
60,705
+3.2%
Industrial 25
84,942
-0.8%
Financial 15
15,134
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22201.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo