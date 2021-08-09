FreeJacobZuma campaign calls off High Court gathering after news Zuma will not appear

The #FreeJacobZuma campaign has cancelled its planned gathering to support former president Jacob Zuma at his court date on Tuesday.

Zuma was taken to hospital from prison last week.

He will not be able to attend court as planned on Tuesday and the case is expected to be postponed.

The #FreeJacobZuma campaign will not go ahead with its gathering in support of former president Jacob Zuma, who was supposed to appear at the KwaZulu-Natal High Court Pietermaritzburg with Thales for their corruption trial on Tuesday.

Zuma was admitted to hospital last week from the Estcourt Correctional Centre, where he is serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court.

READ | Zuma lawyers to provide medical evidence in support of corruption trial postponement

"The #FreeJacobZuma campaign will await the outcome of this hearing to announce the continuation of plans for peaceful and lawful mobilisation and protest for the new date that will be set for the physical appearance of President Zuma in the so-called 'arms deal' trial.

"Tomorrow’s postponement does not postpone, or impact on, other peaceful and lawful protest activities that may be planned by various organisations and groupings in support of the immediate release of President Zuma, at different times and locations throughout the country."

#FreeJacobZuma campaign mobilisation for gathering at the Pietermaritzburg High Court tomorrow (10 August 2021) postponed until a new date is set for the physical appearance of @PresJGZuma. pic.twitter.com/30aYFotsZt — Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) August 9, 2021

They will still gather in Mangaung on Wednesday for the appearance of former Free State Premier Ace Magashule.

READ | Zuma's lawyers' application for postponement to be heard virtually

The #FreeJacobZuma campaign reiterated its call for Zuma's release from prison.

"The urgency for President Zuma's release increased even more in the light of his hospitalisation," said spokesperson Carl Niehaus.

The court is expected to hear details of why Zuma is not well enough to attend court when it sits on Tuesday.

A postponement is expected.