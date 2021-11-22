15m ago

add bookmark

Freelance journalist goes from covering elections to being elected councillor

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo and Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
ActionSA supporters gathered outside the Durban City Hall during a rally in April.
ActionSA supporters gathered outside the Durban City Hall during a rally in April.
Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images
  • A freelance journalist has been elected as a PR councillor for ActionSA.
  • Ntshidi was covering political stories while he was on ActionSA's proportional representative list. 
  • EWN editor-in-chief Mahlatse Mahlase said Ntshidi had served notice on 7 November.  

Freelance journalist Edwin Ntshidi, who was at the forefront of covering the elections for Eyewitness News (EWN), was sworn in as an ActionSA proportional representative (PR) councillor for the City of Johannesburg on Monday. 

He will represent ActionSA in the council. 

News24 understands Ntshidi was a freelance journalist for EWN for about three years while consulting for two other radio stations. 

When approached for comments during the City's inaugural council meeting, he refused to comment, saying he would first consult with ActionSA's leadership before engaging the media. 

READ | Adriaan Basson: Coalition conundrum - Can two wounded bulls share a kraal?

After a brief consultation with party leaders, including president Herman Mashaba, the freelance journalist said he would rather not comment on whether his reporting on the elections, while knowing he would be a PR councillor, had given the party an unfair advantage. 

Ntshidi declined to comment on whether he intended to remain a journalist after his election to the council. 

As a PR councillor, he would not be permanently engaging with serving his community as expected of ward councillors. 

Notice

When approached for comment, EWN editor-in-chief Mahlatse Mahlase said Ntshidi no longer worked for EWN after serving notice on 7 November. 

Mahlase added that his political ambitions were unknown to the company until recently. 

"We lead a team of journalists who proudly and vigorously uphold the highest editorial standards and ethics. EWN has sound editorial policies in place to ensure unbiased reporting, and stories go through a rigorous subbing process that entails more than one person approving copy.

"It is even more critical that these steps are in place during an election, and we have several review meetings to ensure that our coverage is fair, balanced, and accurate." 

READ | ATM, Kuli Roberts part ways within days of candidacy announcement, says party

Ntshidi’s swearing-in comes just months after media personality Kuli Roberts allegedly lost her job at Sunday World for venturing into politics. 

Speaking on 702 on Thursday, Kuli said African Transformation Movement's (ATM) Mzwanele Manyi lied she was a councillor candidate in the recent municipal elections.

In September, Manyi announced on social media Kuli had joined the ATM as a councillor and was running for candidacy for Ward 65 in Tshwane. 

"I never signed up to be a councillor for ATM. Jimmy Manyi posted absolute lies, I was never standing up to be a councillor for ATM, and that basically cost me my job," she said. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ewnactionsaedwin ntshidigautengjohannesburgpoliticselections 2021media
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
40% - 4195 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
7% - 728 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
20% - 2071 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
34% - 3594 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

3h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.78
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
21.16
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.76
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.42
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
1,817.47
0.0%
24.43
0.0%
1,989.93
0.0%
1,028.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
78.89
0.0%
Top 40
64,385
0.0%
All Share
6,595
0.0%
Resource 10
2,320,455
0.0%
Industrial 25
70,866
0.0%
Financial 15
14,092
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21315.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo