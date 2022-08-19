6m ago

Free(ze) State: Motorists warned as snow falls on N3 near Harrismith

Nicole McCain
Snow has fallen in the Free State near Harrismith.
Motorists have been advised to drive cautiously on the N3 in the Free State due to snow between Van Reenen and Harrismith.

N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) warned motorists to reduce speed amid icy conditions on the highway due to the snow and wet weather.

"N3TC requests drivers to please reduce their speed and increase following distances. Keep headlights switched on and approach the area with caution. Inclement weather may result in traffic delays and congestion."

The South African Weather Service said snow has fallen in the Eastern Cape highlands and Drakensberg areas. However, forecasters had no record of snowfall in and around Harrismith at the time of publication.

The icy conditions are expected to persist into Saturday, SAWS said.

Social media posts from the area show snow piled up on the sides of the road, with snowflakes falling.

Free State transport department spokesperson Hillary Mophethe said there had been sleet and snow on the road since Friday morning.

"Brine and salt are currently being applied from Van Reenen to Boufarm, under the escort of traffic officers. The movement of traffic is currently being monitored by traffic officers through visible patrolling to ensure no incidents happen whilst this application takes place," she said.

Should the weather worsen, the road may be closed, she added.

Snow has also reportedly fallen in parts of Mpumalanga.


