Free(ze) State: Motorists warned as snow falls on N3 near Harrismith

Snow has fallen in the Free State, affecting towns such as Harrismith and Van Reenen.

Motorists have been advised to drive cautiously on the N3.

Should the weather worsen, the road may have to be closed, traffic officials have warned.

N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) warned motorists to reduce speed amid icy conditions on the highway due to the snow and wet weather.

11h24 19/08 #N3Weather: Reduced visibility due to snow conditions between #VanReenen and #Harrismith. Please reduce your speed, increase following distance and approach the area with caution. #HeadlightsOn — N3 Toll Concession (@N3Route) August 19, 2022

"N3TC requests drivers to please reduce their speed and increase following distances. Keep headlights switched on and approach the area with caution. Inclement weather may result in traffic delays and congestion."

The South African Weather Service said snow has fallen in the Eastern Cape highlands and Drakensberg areas. However, forecasters had no record of snowfall in and around Harrismith at the time of publication.



The icy conditions are expected to persist into Saturday, SAWS said.

Snow fall on N3 between Van Reenen and Harrismith. Please reduce your speed, increase following distance and approach the area with caution. pic.twitter.com/ss0JWqgwFK — SA Trucker (@rsa_trucker) August 19, 2022

Social media posts from the area show snow piled up on the sides of the road, with snowflakes falling.

Kerri sent us the following video just past Harrismith towards Van Reenens.



?? Remember to send through your report, pictures, and videos. Send them to our inbox or Whatsapp the information to 072 035 1443. pic.twitter.com/IgAYSh1bDb — Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) August 19, 2022

Free State - N3 Route: #SNOW between Harrismith and Van Reenens Pass pic.twitter.com/I5kun6Hq0c — TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) August 19, 2022

East side of Platberg Mountain, Harrismith. Video credit: Taryn Casey



?? Remember to send through your report, pictures, and videos. Send them to our inbox or Whatsapp the information to 072 035 1443. pic.twitter.com/xmhYKtzPYb — Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) August 19, 2022

Free State transport department spokesperson Hillary Mophethe said there had been sleet and snow on the road since Friday morning.

"Brine and salt are currently being applied from Van Reenen to Boufarm, under the escort of traffic officers. The movement of traffic is currently being monitored by traffic officers through visible patrolling to ensure no incidents happen whilst this application takes place," she said.

Should the weather worsen, the road may be closed, she added.

Snow has also reportedly fallen in parts of Mpumalanga.



