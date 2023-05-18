Freezing and raining Eastern Cape to wake up to snow and more rain on Friday

An already freezing and raining Eastern Cape is expected to wake up to more rain and snow on Friday.

The SA Weather Service said a cold front has passed through all three Cape provinces.

The weather office has also issued a level 2 yellow warning for disruptive rain in parts of that province.

Large parts of an already wet and freezing Eastern Cape province are expected to wake up to snow and rainy weather on Friday.



This comes as a cold front has passed through three provinces in the country.

Because a high-pressure system was ridging behind the cold front, all that cold air and rain-bearing clouds behind the cold front were pushed into the Cape provinces, SA Weather Service forecaster Lelo Kleinbooi explained.

Light snow is forecasted for the southern Drakensberg from Thursday night, potentially continuing into Friday.

However, there is no impact-based warning with the expected snow.

“There a steepening upper-air trough (which may potentially cut off) accompanying these systems [cold air and rain-bearing clouds], what that is doing is decreasing the freezing levels quite a bit, hence the possibility of light snow over the southern Drakensberg,” said Kleinbooi.

The weather authority has also issued a yellow level 2 (high likelihood of minor impacts) for disruptive rain for Kouga Local Municipality and Nelson Mandela Bay Metro for Thursday night.

Kleinbooi said this was mainly because there had been rain recently and, therefore, the soil should still be saturated, although the rainfall amounts may not necessarily be as great as the last rainfall event last week.

SAWS said showers and rain were expected over most of the province on Thursday and Friday, with a recovery in daytime temperatures expected from Saturday.



