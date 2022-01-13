10m ago

Freight, trucking industry 'causing problems' by not employing locals - Zikalala

Kaveel Singh
KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala.
File/News24
  • Sihle Zikalala says the freight and trucking industry are "causing problems" by not prioritising SA truck drivers over foreign nationals.
  • He said this did not mean the government was against foreign truck drivers, but that they had to have the correct documentation to do their work.
  • He said that police had confiscated around R1-billion worth of counterfeit goods over the last 12 months.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has called on the freight and trucking industry to stop "causing problems" by not employing local drivers.

"We will also be engaging the freight and logistic industry. It is them who are causing problems. If they prioritise South Africans and employ people who are local that will help us to resolve this problem," Zikalala said on Thursday morning.

He was speaking to media during a law enforcement operation at Bayhead Road leading to the Durban Harbour. Here, the freight and logistics industry was targeted to ensure compliance.

Zikalala said that police claimed to have seized around R1-billion worth of counterfeit goods over the past 12 months.

He said there were many issues surrounding the employment of foreign truck drivers.

"There has been a complaint of the domination of foreign nationals in the freight and logistic industry. They should be driving here with permits, but in most cases you find they are driving without this. Within the hour, five have been arrested [during operations]. It shows there are a lot of people here driving without proper documents."

Zikalala said the government was not against foreign truck drivers in South Africa.

"It's not that we are saying foreign drivers can't drive in SA. We are saying if the company is based somewhere in Africa, they are fine to come and drive, but they must have proper documents that are required."

He called for the prioritisation of jobs for South African drivers.  

"If the company is based in SA, let that company prioritise South Africans, that is what we all agree on. We believe these operations will help us to reduce the complaints, violent protests and all of that. But also, to regulate the industry."

He also called on trucking industry associations to refrain from violent protests.

Let's engage

"We would also call on the associations of truck drivers that are operating daily, if there are issues, let us not block the road and burn trucks, let's engage."

Zikalala added that operations were not once off, but "will continue".

"Government is practically doing these operations. If we continue these operations on a daily basis, the complaints from drivers will reduce. They are here and see for themselves that we are working hard to address their concerns. That will help us reduce those protests."

He said they were also expediting an improved policy, through Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi, "to regulate what are the scarce skills in SA".

"What are the scarce skills we can import into the country. But what are the skills we should protect, especially driving and other skills need to be general," Zikalala said.

