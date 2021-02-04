1h ago

add bookmark

French knighthood for Thuli Madonsela, in honour of her fight against corruption

Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Thuli Madonsela receives an Honorary Doctorate at the University of KwaZulu-Natal on September 12, 2019 in Durban, South Africa.(Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
Thuli Madonsela receives an Honorary Doctorate at the University of KwaZulu-Natal on September 12, 2019 in Durban, South Africa.(Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
  • Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela has received French knighthood.
  • The honour was bestowed after she was appointed to the French Legion of Honour by French President Emmanuel Macron in November 2020. 
  • According to Stellenbosch University, it is viewed as the highest decoration in France.

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela has received French knighthood after being appointed to the French Legion of Honour, which celebrates the accomplishments of distinguished individuals.

In a statement on Thursday, Stellenbosch University, where Madonsela is the chair in social justice at the law faculty, announced that Madonsela was appointed as Knight of the Legion of Honour by French President Emmanuel Macron.

According to the university, the honour is bestowed on deserving individuals, irrespective of sex, social background and nationality, and is viewed as the highest decoration in France.

It was established by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802.  

"The categories of the Order include the degrees Chevalier (Knight), Officier (Officer), Commandeur (Commander), Grand Officier (Grand Officer) and Grand-Croix (Grand Cross)," Stellenbosch University spokesperson Martin Viljoen said.

"Previous South African recipients of the degree Chevalier (Knight) include Nadine Gordimer, Ahmed Kathrada, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Mamphela Ramphele, Miriam Makeba, André P Brink and Zanele Muholi."

Viljoen added that late former president Nelson Mandela was a Grand-Croix recipient in 1994.

"The title to Madonsela was conferred by Macron on 20 November 2020. The official ceremony to bestow the insignia on Madonsela will take place as soon as the Covid-19 situation eases significantly on a date to be mutually agreed between the French Ambassador to South Africa, Aurelien Lechevallier, and Madonsela.

"In his letter to Madonsela, Ambassador Lechevallier said Madonsela is honoured in recognition of her remarkable achievements in defence of the rule of law and the fight against corruption in South Africa."

WATCH | Thuli Madonsela climbs Table Mountain to raise funds for student debt

Madonsela said she could not find the right words to express the depth of her gratitude to the president and people of France for the immense honour.

"As indicated in respect of previous awards, I do my work to add value to humanity out of love and gratitude for the privileges life and humanity have given me and in pursuit of my duties," Madonsela said.

"However, a recognition of this magnitude does inspire immense gratitude while spotlighting my work on social justice, the rule of law and ethical governance. I believe it comes from a place of appreciating our interconnectedness as humanity, though separated by oceans and borders."

Madonsela added that she accepted the honour on behalf of the Public Protector team that worked with her in the pursuit of ethical and accountable government for seven years.

"I also accept the award on behalf of my colleagues at Stellenbosch University, with whom we are pioneering research, policy reform and civic mobilisation on social justice, with the hope of catalysing progress towards ending poverty and reducing structural inequality by 2030 in line with the global Sustainable Development Goals.

"I also accept it on behalf of my Thuma Foundation colleagues, who are mostly volunteers dedicating their time and resources towards making democracy work for all through democracy leadership and literacy."

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
stellenbosch universitythuli madonsela
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
42% - 4327 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 2031 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
38% - 3886 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.04
(-1.03)
ZAR/GBP
20.55
(-0.80)
ZAR/EUR
18.01
(-0.16)
ZAR/AUD
11.43
(-0.24)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.29)
Gold
1788.64
(-2.46)
Silver
26.11
(-2.61)
Platinum
1087.64
(-0.78)
Brent Crude
58.62
(+1.74)
Palladium
2280.50
(+0.53)
All Share
63786.21
(+1.23)
Top 40
58493.74
(+1.15)
Financial 15
12205.26
(+2.99)
Industrial 25
86802.86
(+0.99)
Resource 10
60380.14
(+0.69)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'

01 Feb

FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo