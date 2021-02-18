Fresh and Euphonik: Woman's family deny calling DJ to say she is a liar

The family of the woman, who accused two popular DJs of rape, has denied that one of them said she is a liar.

They have demanded either a retraction or the name of the relative who purportedly told the DJ.

The NPA has declined to prosecute the matter.

The family of the woman, who accused DJs Fresh and Euphonik of rape, has denied that one of them called DJ Fresh to say she is a liar.

They have demanded either a retraction or the name of the relative who purportedly called him.

On Tuesday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed it had declined to go ahead with the matter, saying there was not enough evidence for a successful prosecution.

In the latest development, the family issued a statement - posted on Twitter - saying that, "at NO point did ANY family member call DJ Fresh to state such".

The former 5FM and 94.7 DJ, replying to a message on Twitter, claimed a relative of the woman contacted him several weeks ago.

The woman's family found the claim distressing, false and rejected it.

Aunt of her’s called me 3 weeks ago stating EXACTLY THIS!!! She wouldn’t speak on the record coz “family” ?? https://t.co/nYUG0DcsoH — DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) February 16, 2021

"This is a clear example of slander and defamation of character to damage our daughter's reputation, character and integrity," the tweeted statement continued.

They said they would not stand by while her name was smeared.

This comes after a woman tweeted an allegation that one or both of the celebrity DJs drugged and raped her.

DJs Fresh and Euphonik, whose real names are Thato Sikwane and Themba Nkosi respectively, were suspended from 94.7 and later released from their contracts at Primedia Broadcasting.

Much of the matter has been aired in short bursts on Twitter.

The NPA scrambled to confirm to the media earlier this week that the matter would not go ahead because there were no prospects of a successful prosecution as the evidence was not sufficient.

ALSO READ | DJ Fresh and Euphonik won't be prosecuted for sexual assault due to insufficient evidence - NPA

This was after DJ Fresh tweeted the NPA's decision.

News24 reported that the woman was notified by WhatsApp of this decision.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the DJs released a statement claiming that they had been given access to statements taken during the investigation of the charge.

They allege that a statement from the complainant's friend did not corroborate her allegations.

. @Nampree’s friend and “star witness” also confirms under oath that this is a lie! ????‍?? pic.twitter.com/u7pN0Msk3h — DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) February 18, 2021

The Wise Collective, who are representing the complainant, said it could not confirm or deny whether the DJs were granted access to these documents - but added that the DJs should not have had access to the documents.

News24 reached out to the NPA and SAPS to enquire whether they had given the duo access to the statement, but received no response.

Their comment will be added once received.