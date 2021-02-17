1h ago

add bookmark

Fresh & Euphonik: Alleged victim of sexual assault informed via WhatsApp that case was dropped

Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
DJ Euphonik
DJ Euphonik
Gallo Images
  • An alleged victim of sexual assault apparently found out the case was dropped via WhatsApp.
  • The text came after DJs Fresh and Euphonik released a statement to say the NPA would not pursue charges.
  • The Gauteng NPA has confirmed this.

The victim of alleged sexual assault at the hands of popular DJs Fresh and Euphonik found out the case was dropped via a WhatsApp text on Monday night.

This was revealed by the advocacy organisation, Wise Collective, in a letter to the national and Gauteng police commissioners signed by directors Brenda Madumise-Pajibo and Onica Makwakwa on Tuesday.

READ | South Africa reacts to the NPA dismissing sexual assault charges against DJ Fresh and Euphonik

DJs Fresh and Euphonik - whose real names are Thato Sikwane and Themba Nkosi - released a statement on their respective social media pages on Monday, stating the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had decided not to pursue the case further.

Gauteng NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana confirmed this in an earlier News24 report, saying: "With regards to the DJ Fresh and Euphonik matter, the docket was indeed presented to the prosecutor. Upon perusal of all the available evidence in the docket, a decision not to prosecute was taken. There are no prospects of a successful prosecution on the available evidence because the evidence is insufficient."

The Wise Collective alleges the victim was not informed of such a decision, but was rather sent a WhatsApp message by the investigating officer on Monday night.

"In fact, she was sent a WhatsApp message by the investigating officer at 21h17 on 15 February 2021 and the message read: 'Hi sorry for so late...the docket came back for court today. The court is not going to proceed with the case.'


"This is a travesty of justice that demands answers and accountability from SAPS. Firstly, to indicate on what basis did the chief prosecutor decline to prosecute? What evidence was placed before the chief prosecutor? Why was the victim not informed, but the alleged perpetrators were?"

Mahanjana told News24 on Tuesday evening that victims in sexual offences cases were informed about the outcomes of their cases by either the investigating officer or a prosecutor on the matter, depending on the stage at which the case is at. "In this case, because it was a docket brought for a decision on whether or not to prosecute, communication with the complainant was left with SAPS, as it is the norm," she explained.

The alleged victim of the sexual assault in 2011 reportedly opened a case at the Sunnyside police station.

The two DJs were later pulled off the airwaves. They were at the centre of a social media storm after a woman alleged she had been assaulted by both men on the same night.

The DJs have since been released from their contracts at Primedia.

The alleged victim previously indicated that she was "not speaking to any media at the moment".

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
npaeuphonikdj freshgender-based violencecrime
Lottery
1 person bags R400K in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 896 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
14% - 1100 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
74% - 5593 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.68
(-0.15)
ZAR/GBP
20.41
(-0.17)
ZAR/EUR
17.76
(-0.12)
ZAR/AUD
11.39
(-0.34)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.33)
Gold
1792.17
(+0.19)
Silver
27.32
(+0.97)
Platinum
1259.00
(+0.72)
Brent Crude
62.83
(+0.06)
Palladium
2388.50
(+0.42)
All Share
67227.06
(+0.15)
Top 40
61775.45
(+0.16)
Financial 15
12696.58
(-0.37)
Industrial 25
89325.28
(-0.39)
Resource 10
66212.96
(+1.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb 2021

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo