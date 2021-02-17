Fresh & Euphonik: Alleged victim of sexual assault informed via WhatsApp that case was dropped

An alleged victim of sexual assault apparently found out the case was dropped via WhatsApp.

The text came after DJs Fresh and Euphonik released a statement to say the NPA would not pursue charges.

The Gauteng NPA has confirmed this.

The victim of alleged sexual assault at the hands of popular DJs Fresh and Euphonik found out the case was dropped via a WhatsApp text on Monday night.

This was revealed by the advocacy organisation, Wise Collective, in a letter to the national and Gauteng police commissioners signed by directors Brenda Madumise-Pajibo and Onica Makwakwa on Tuesday.

READ | South Africa reacts to the NPA dismissing sexual assault charges against DJ Fresh and Euphonik

DJs Fresh and Euphonik - whose real names are Thato Sikwane and Themba Nkosi - released a statement on their respective social media pages on Monday, stating the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had decided not to pursue the case further.

Gauteng NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana confirmed this in an earlier News24 report, saying: "With regards to the DJ Fresh and Euphonik matter, the docket was indeed presented to the prosecutor. Upon perusal of all the available evidence in the docket, a decision not to prosecute was taken. There are no prospects of a successful prosecution on the available evidence because the evidence is insufficient."

The Wise Collective alleges the victim was not informed of such a decision, but was rather sent a WhatsApp message by the investigating officer on Monday night.

"In fact, she was sent a WhatsApp message by the investigating officer at 21h17 on 15 February 2021 and the message read: 'Hi sorry for so late...the docket came back for court today. The court is not going to proceed with the case.'





"This is a travesty of justice that demands answers and accountability from SAPS. Firstly, to indicate on what basis did the chief prosecutor decline to prosecute? What evidence was placed before the chief prosecutor? Why was the victim not informed, but the alleged perpetrators were?"

Mahanjana told News24 on Tuesday evening that victims in sexual offences cases were informed about the outcomes of their cases by either the investigating officer or a prosecutor on the matter, depending on the stage at which the case is at. "In this case, because it was a docket brought for a decision on whether or not to prosecute, communication with the complainant was left with SAPS, as it is the norm," she explained.

The alleged victim of the sexual assault in 2011 reportedly opened a case at the Sunnyside police station.

The two DJs were later pulled off the airwaves. They were at the centre of a social media storm after a woman alleged she had been assaulted by both men on the same night.

The DJs have since been released from their contracts at Primedia.

The alleged victim previously indicated that she was "not speaking to any media at the moment".

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.