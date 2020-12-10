1h ago

Friday's weather: A warm to hot day expected heading into the weekend

(iStock)
(iStock)

A warm to hot Friday is in store for much of South Africa, according to the South African Weather Service. But the rain, which has persisted during the week, is also expected in places.

The weather in your province

It will be cloudy at first in Gauteng, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, but hot in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Mpumalanga will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated thundershowers, except in the lowveld, where it will be very hot to extremely hot.

In Limpopo, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, but very hot in places, with isolated thundershowers over the western bushveld.

Conditions in the North West will be fine in the extreme west, where isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the afternoon, otherwise partly cloudy and hot, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

In the Free State, it will be hot in the extreme west, otherwise fine and warm, but partly cloudy over the eastern parts, spreading westwards in the afternoon, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered over the central and eastern parts.

There will be morning fog along the coast in the Northern Cape, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but partly cloudy in the extreme east and south.

The wind along the coast will be moderate westerly to north-westerly, becoming south-westerly by late afternoon.

In the Western Cape, it will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated light rain expected over the extreme south-western parts from the afternoon, but isolated showers along the south-coastal areas and adjacent interior, and possible evening thundershowers in places over the Central Karoo.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly to south-westerly, but fresh north-westerly along the west and south-west coast in the morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool, with isolated light rain from the late morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but hot in places, with isolated thundershowers over the eastern interior in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, but light easterly east of Algoa Bay at first.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy, with isolated light rain south of the escarpment from late afternoon, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with isolated thundershowers over the interior in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light south-easterly, becoming south-westerly in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but hot to very hot in the north. 

It will become cloudy in the afternoon, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

w
The forecast for 11 December.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

