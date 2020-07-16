Friday's weather: After a gloomy week, it will be fine and cool heading into the weekend

Get ready to welcome back clear skies after a week of gloomy weather. The South African Weather Service says the weather heading into the weekend will be fine and cool.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be fine and cool.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Mpumalanga will be fine and cool, but cold in places along the escarpment.

Limpopo, Free State and North West will be fine and cool.

The Northern Cape will be fine and cool to warm, with possible morning dust storms along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly, becoming light to moderate northerly to north-westerly from late afternoon.

The Western Cape will be fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-easterly, but fresh to strong along the west coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool, with morning frost over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool, with morning frost over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be light easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and cool, but cold in the extreme south-west.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly in the morning, otherwise gentle to moderate northerly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay