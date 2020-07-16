1h ago

add bookmark

Friday's weather: After a gloomy week, it will be fine and cool heading into the weekend

Fine weather.
Fine weather.
News24

Get ready to welcome back clear skies after a week of gloomy weather. The South African Weather Service says the weather heading into the weekend will be fine and cool.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be fine and cool.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Mpumalanga will be fine and cool, but cold in places along the escarpment. 

Limpopo, Free State and North West will be fine and cool.

The Northern Cape will be fine and cool to warm, with possible morning dust storms along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly, becoming light to moderate northerly to north-westerly from late afternoon.

The Western Cape will be fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-easterly, but fresh to strong along the west coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool, with morning frost over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool, with morning frost over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be light easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and cool, but cold in the extreme south-west.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly in the morning, otherwise gentle to moderate northerly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

weather
The forecast for 17 July.

- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Related Links
Your weather update: Frosty conditions continue, with another cold day expected on Thursday
PICS | Toppled trucks, uprooted trees, shack fires - winds, snow cause havoc in Eastern Cape
PICS | People brrrave the brrr to celebrrrate the snow
Read more on:
weather
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you been affected by the massive job losses due to lockdown?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I have lost my job
15% - 449 votes
No, my job is thankfully safe
45% - 1355 votes
No, but my job is not secure and I am very worried
40% - 1210 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.55
(+0.78)
ZAR/GBP
20.92
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
18.93
(+0.67)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.47)
Gold
1807.86
(-0.06)
Silver
19.25
(-0.03)
Platinum
830.00
(+0.18)
Brent Crude
43.06
(+0.42)
Palladium
1963.00
(+0.31)
All Share
56374.05
(+1.52)
Top 40
52048.69
(+1.59)
Financial 15
10697.88
(+1.61)
Industrial 25
76413.30
(+1.19)
Resource 10
54358.32
(+2.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a...

6h ago

FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a difference with just R67
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a...

6h ago

FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a difference with just R67
FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer...

12 Jul

FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer communities
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20198.12) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo