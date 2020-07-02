1h ago

Friday's weather: Another fine, cool day across most of South Africa

A sunny day in Cape Town.
It will be a fine and cool day on Friday, the South African Weather Service says.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be fine and cool. The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

Mpumalanga will be fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. 

Limpopo will be fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy in the evening.

The North West and Free State will be fine and cool.

The Northern Cape will be fine and cool with morning frost over the southern high ground. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy and cool along the south and south-west coast at first becoming fine, otherwise fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly along the west coast, otherwise light to moderate west to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and cool near the coast, but fine over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and cool near the coast, otherwise fine.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

It will be partly cloudy in the east of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise fine and cool, but warm in the extreme north-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The forecast for 3 July.

- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

