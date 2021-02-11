57m ago

Friday's weather: Another warm day, but rain for KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga

A fine day in Cape Town.
Friday's forecast includes warm to hot conditions across provinces, but the South African Weather Service has warned of rain for KZN and Mpumalanga. 

Impact based-warnings

Yellow Level 2 warning for disruptive rainfall, leading to localised flooding of formal and informal settlements and infrastructure damage as well as disruptions to main roads, is expected in the north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the extreme south-eastern parts of Mpumalanga.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

It will be hot in the Mpumalanga lowveld, otherwise party cloudy and warm.

It will be cloudy in the east, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered over the lowveld up to the escarpment areas.

In Limpopo, it will be cloudy in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

In the North West, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot.

The Free State will be partly cloudy and warm to hot.

In the Northern Cape, it will be cloudy, with morning showers over the northern parts, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot.

It will become cloudy, with isolated afternoon thundershowers, over the eastern parts.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable, becoming moderate to fresh in the afternoon, but strong south of Hondeklip Bay.

The Western Cape will be fine and warm to very hot along the west coast, otherwise cloudy to partly cloudy and warm.

It will become fine and hot to very hot and extremely hot over the central interior, with isolated afternoon thundershowers over the north-eastern parts.

It will become cloudy along the extreme eastern parts of the south coast by the evening, with drizzle and fog.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable north of Cape Columbine at first, otherwise fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape can expect morning fog in places near the coast, otherwise fine and warm to hot.

It will become partly cloudy over the interior, with afternoon showers and thundershowers, spreading to the coast late afternoon.

Light overnight showers are expected along the coast, mainly west of Cape St Francis.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will have early morning mist along the coast and adjacent interior, otherwise fine and warm to hot.

It will become partly cloudy north-west of Komani.

Evening fog is expected along the Wild Coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

It will become cloudy, with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the south-west, but scattered in the north-east and widespread in the extreme north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly north of Richards Bay, otherwise moderate easterly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

w
The forecast for 12 February.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

