Friday's weather: Bitterly cold conditions persist

Keep warm on Friday as the cold weather is set to persist for another day, according to the South African Weather Service.

Impact-based warning

Yellow level 2 warning for disruptive snowfall leading to possible loss of crops and closures of mountain passes can still be expected over the high lying areas of the Eastern Cape in the morning.

Advisories

Widespread morning frost is expected over the Free State, Northern Cape, North West, highveld of Mpumalanga and in Gauteng.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be fine and cold.

The expected UVB sunburn index: low.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy in the east with morning fog where it will become partly cloudy in the afternoon, otherwise fine and cold, but cool in the lowveld.

It will be cloudy in the east of Limpopo at first with morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to cold, but fine in the west.

The North West will be fine and cold.

The Free State will be fine and very cold to cold.

In the Northern Cape, it will be cloudy to partly cloudy in the south in the morning, otherwise fine and cold to very cold.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy in the east and along the south coast, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon, otherwise fine and cold, but cool in the west.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-westerly along the south coast at first, otherwise moderate to fresh easterly to south-easterly, but fresh in the south-west by the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and very cold with isolated showers, but scattered along the coast and adjacent interior. Snowfall can be expected over the high lying areas during the morning.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly becoming easterly from afternoon.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be cloudy and very cold with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior. Snowfall can be expected over the high lying areas during the morning.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly becoming light in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine, but party cloudy along the coast and cold, but very cold over the south-western parts.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly, becoming strong at times.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.