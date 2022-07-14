Friday's weather: Choppy seas expected between East London and Port St Johns

The South African Weather Service issued a yellow level 2 warning for rough seas between East London and Port St Johns in the morning, which may disrupt beachfront activities and small harbours.



The weather in your region:



Gauteng will be fine and cool.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.



Mpumalanga will have morning fog patches over the southern and eastern Highveld, otherwise fine and cold to cool, but partly cloudy in the east.



Limpopo will be cloudy in the east, with drizzle along the escarpment and southern Lowveld, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but fine in the south-west.



It will be fine and cool in North West.



The Free State will have morning fog patches in the east, otherwise fine and cool.



The Northern Cape will be warm in places along the coast and the north, otherwise fine and cool, but partly cloudy in the west.



The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly, becoming strong in the evening.



In the Western Cape, it will be cloudy along the south coast at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but cold in places in the south.



The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly, but light north-easterly along the south coast at first.



The expected UVB sunburn index is low.



In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be partly cloudy, with fog patches in places in the south at first, otherwise fine and cool, but cold in places in the south-east.



The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly, becoming easterly in the afternoon, and north-easterly in the evening.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy in places south of the escarpment at first, otherwise fine and cold, but cool along the coast.



The wind along the coast will be light westerly, becoming south-easterly in the afternoon, and north-easterly in the evening.



KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and cool, but cold in the south-west.

It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon, but cloudy along the coast, with isolated showers along the north-east coast and adjacent interior.



The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly, becoming easterly to north-easterly in the south in the evening.



The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.



