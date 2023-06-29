1h ago

Friday's weather: Cloudy day, and expect some morning fog in parts of the country

A cloudy day is expected for large parts of South Africa.
Friday is expected to be a cloudy day for parts of the country, with isolated rain and morning fog in some provinces, according to the South African Weather Service.

The weather in your region: 

Gauteng will be fine and cool, but cold in the south. 

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

Fine and cool to cold conditions in Mpumalanga, with warm weather expected in the lowveld. 

Limpopo will be fine and cool, but warm in the lowveld and the valley. 

Morning fog patches are expected in the south-western parts of the North West, but otherwise fine and cool.

The Free State will experience morning fog over the central and western parts, otherwise fine and cold to cool conditions are expected elsewhere in the province. 

Partly cloudy in the south, with morning fog patches in parts of the Northern Cape, otherwise fine and cool, but cold in the south.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be partly cloudy and cold to cool, with morning light rain over the western parts of the province.

It will become fine over the north-eastern parts from late afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to north-westerly, but strong along the south coast, becoming fresh from the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

It will be cloudy and cool, with isolated showers and rain, in the western half of the Eastern Cape, with conditions becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. 

The eastern half of the province will be partly cloudy and cool, becoming fine in the afternoon, with morning fog and frost expected in the north.

The wind along the coast will be strong south-westerly, moderating in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will experience morning fog patches in the southern interior, but partly cloudy conditions are expected in the north, otherwise fine and cool in other parts of the province.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-westerly, becoming south-easterly in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

