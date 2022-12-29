Friday's weather: Cloudy with thunderstorms over some parts of SA

1h ago

Thundershowers are expected in parts of the country.
The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms over Gauteng, the eastern parts of the North West, northern and eastern parts of the Free State and the interior of Mpumalanga.

Strong winds are expected along the coast between Dassen Island and Hermanus.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the interior of the Namakwa District in the Northern Cape and Cape Metropole District.

A heat wave will occur in the Nama Khoi and Kamiesberg municipalities of the Northern Cape and Matzikama Municipality in the Western Cape until Sunday.

The weather in your region: 

Gauteng will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers. The north of the province will be warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Morning fog will occur along the Mpumalanga escarpment, otherwise it will be cloudy and cold to cool.

The Lowveld will be warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

It will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in Limpopo.

There will be scattered showers in the extreme south.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Isolated showers will occur in the west.

Morning fog patches will occur in the east of the Free State at first, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

There will be isolated showers over the central and western parts of the province.

The Northern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with showers and thundershowers in the eastern parts.

It will be fine in the west. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south to south-easterly, reaching near gale-force from the afternoon.

It will be partly cloudy in the east of the Western Cape in the morning, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but scorching in places in the interior of the West Coast District.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly to south-easterly along the south coast.

Otherwise, it will be southerly to south-easterly, but near gale-force along the south-west coast in the afternoon and evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

It will be cloudy and cool in the western half of the Eastern Cape. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly.

The eastern half of the province will be cloudy and cool, with isolated showers and rain, but scattered showers in the east.

Thundershowers are expected in the north. The wind along the coast will be light easterly, becoming moderate north-easterly from late afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will be cloudy and cool, but cold in places in the west.

Scattered showers and rain are expected, but isolated showers will occur in the extreme south.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly, becoming south-easterly south of Richard's Bay in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Friday's temperatures
Friday's temperatures.



