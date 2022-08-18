1h ago

Friday's weather: Cold, wet conditions for Western Cape and Eastern Cape

Rain is expected in certain parts of the country.
PHOTO: Duncan Alfreds, News24

The South African Weather Service has issued warnings for disruptive snow over the southern Drakensberg and damaging wind and waves between Cape Columbine and Algoa Bay, spreading to Coffee Bay on Saturday.

It is expected to be very cold, wet and windy over the interior of the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape, the Namakwa district as well as the south-eastern parts of the Northern Cape and the Free State until Saturday.

The weather in your region: 

Gauteng will be fine and cold but cool in the north. The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

It will be fine in the west of Mpumalanga, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to cold but cloudy along the escarpment with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be warm in the eastern Lowveld.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy in the east, otherwise fine and cool but warm in the Lowveld and Limpopo Valley.

Fine, windy and cold to cool conditions are expected in North West

The Free State will be partly cloudy and cold, with showers and thundershowers along the Lesotho border.

Fine conditions will prevail in the north-east of the Northern Cape, where it will be cool to warm, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cold with showers and thundershowers in the south-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly.

Morning mist is expected to occur over the west coast of the Western Cape, otherwise cloudy and cold weather with light rain and isolated showers over the south-west but scattered showers over the extreme south-west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to north-westerly reaching strong south of Saldanha Bay from the morning, but gale force south of Cape Point.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cold with isolated showers. Light snowfall is expected over the northern high mountains in the morning.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly becoming fresh to strong by midday.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cold with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered showers along the Wild Coast. Snowfall is expected over the high lying areas from the morning.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal can expect cloudy and cold conditions, but cool in the east. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Friday's weather.
