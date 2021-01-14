56m ago

Friday's weather: Eastern Cape warned of severe thunderstorms, excessive lightning

Excessive lightning is expected in the Eastern Cape on Friday.
Jaco Marais, Gallo Images

Informal areas in the North West, Northern Cape and Free State can expect heavy rain, according to the South African Weather Service, while excessive lightning is expected in the Eastern Cape.

Impact-based warnings

- A yellow (Level 2) warning for rainfall resulting in flooding of informal settlements and roads is expected over the western half of the North West, the extreme north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape and northern parts of the Free State.

- A yellow (Level 1) warning for severe thunderstorms with excessive lightning, heavy downpours and strong winds can be expected south of the Sneeuberg and Winterberg/Amatole mountains of the Eastern Cape.   

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

In Mpumalanga, it will be cloudy in places in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but hot to very hot in the Lowveld. Isolated afternoon thundershowers can be expected on the western and southern Highveld.

Conditions in Limpopo will be cloudy in the eastern and northern parts in the morning, with light showers, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated thundershowers.

The North West will be cloudy and warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated over the north-eastern parts.

The Free State will be cool along the Lesotho border, otherwise partly cloudy to cloudy and warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated over the extreme eastern parts.

In the Northern Cape, there will be morning fog along the coast, where it will be cool, otherwise cloudy to partly cloudy and warm to hot, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Isolated thundershowers are also expected, except in the west.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly, becoming moderate westerly in the afternoon.

In the Western Cape, there will be morning fog along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the east.

It will be cloudy along the west coast at first, with isolated to scattered showers spreading along the south coast and adjacent interior in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly, strong at times along the south coast, but fresh along the south-west coast in the morning. 

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be warm in places along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and hot, becoming cloudy in the afternoon, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly, becoming fresh to strong by late morning.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be hot in the south-west, otherwise cloudy and warm, with widespread showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly, becoming fresh to strong south-westerly to westerly from late afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy and warm, but hot in the north. It will become cloudy in the afternoon, with scattered showers in the south, otherwise isolated, except in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

w
The forecast for 15 January.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala
