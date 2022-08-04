Friday's weather: Fine and cool day, with fog over some parts of SA

It will be a fine and cool day across South Africa, according to the South African Weather Service. There will be morning fog patches in the North West, Northern Cape and Eastern Cape.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng can expect fine and cool conditions, but it will be warm in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

It will be fine and cool in Mpumalanga, but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo will be fine and warm.

The North West can expect morning fog patches in the south, otherwise fine and cool, but warm conditions in the north-east.

Morning fog may occur in parts of the Free State, otherwise fine and cool conditions will prevail.

The Northern Cape will experience morning fog in places, otherwise it will be fine and cool, but cold in places in the west.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly.

It will be partly cloudy and cold in the Western Cape, with light rain over the extreme south-west, otherwise it will be fine and cool, becoming cloudy along the south coast.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly, becoming south-westerly along the south coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will experience morning fog in places over the interior, otherwise it will be fine and cool, but partly cloudy in the south at first.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly, becoming light to moderate south-westerly in the afternoon.

There will be morning fog in places in the north of the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, otherwise it will be fine and cool, but partly cloudy south of the escarpment at first, with light rain along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be light north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and cool, but warm in places in the east. It will be partly cloudy along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly at first, otherwise light southerly to south-easterly in the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.