Friday's weather: Fine and cool for most of SA, but fire risk for parts of Western, Northern Cape

Fine and cool conditions are expected for large parts of South Africa.
Fine and cool conditions are expected for large parts of South Africa.
Manuel Breva Colmeiro/Getty Images

Residents in the Western Cape's Central Karoo Municipality and parts of Namakwa in the Northern Cape have been warned by the SA Weather Service of extremely high fire danger conditions.

Fire danger warnings: 

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the eastern parts of the Central Karoo Municipality in the Western Cape, as well as the central parts and southern interior of Namakwa in the Northern Cape.

The weather in your region: 

Gauteng will be fine and cold, but cool in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Morning fog is expected over Mpumalanga's highveld and escarpment, otherwise fine and cold to cool, but warm in the lowveld.

It will be partly cloudy in the extreme north-east.

Limpopo can expect morning fog patches over the central parts, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but cloudy in the north.

Fine and cool conditions are forecast for the North West

The Free State will be fine and cold to cool. 

It will be fine and cool, but warm in the northern parts of the Northern Cape and windy over the province's interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly to north-westerly.

The Western Cape can expect partly cloudy conditions in the south-west, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly, becoming southerly along the south coast by afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Fine and warm conditions are expected in the western half of the Eastern Cape.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly, becoming south-westerly at night.

The eastern half of the province will be fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and cool, but warm in the east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

