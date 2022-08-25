Friday's weather: Fine and warm day on the cards, with some showers in KZN

It will be a fine to warm Friday for most of the country, but cooler in the Northern Cape and Western Cape, according to the South African Weather Service.

Weather in your region:

It is expected to be a fine and warm Friday for Gauteng.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

Mpumalanga is set to be fine and cool, but warm in the Lowveld, where it will become partly cloudy by the late afternoon.

It will be fine and warm in Limpopo.

The North West will start off fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy over the central and the eastern parts.

Fine and cool to warm conditions are expected in the Free State, becoming partly cloudy, except in the extreme west.

In the Northern Cape, it will be cloudy, with fog patches along the coast in the morning, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

It will be cold in the west, where it will be partly cloudy and cold.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy and cold to cool, becoming partly cloudy to fine in the east by the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly to westerly, but strong along the south-west coast from late morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Residents in the Eastern Cape can expect partly cloudy and cool weather, clearing from the north.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly, becoming south-westerly midday, but easterly in the east in the afternoon.

It will be cloudy over the south-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, where isolated showers and rain are expected, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but warm in places in the north.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly, becoming south-westerly from the south in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

News24



