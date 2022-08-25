1h ago

add bookmark

Friday's weather: Fine and warm day on the cards, with some showers in KZN

accreditation
It will be a fine and warm Friday for most of SA.
It will be a fine and warm Friday for most of SA.
News24

It will be a fine to warm Friday for most of the country, but cooler in the Northern Cape and Western Cape, according to the South African Weather Service.

Weather in your region:

It is expected to be a fine and warm Friday for Gauteng.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

Mpumalanga is set to be fine and cool, but warm in the Lowveld, where it will become partly cloudy by the late afternoon.

It will be fine and warm in Limpopo.

The North West will start off fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy over the central and the eastern parts.

Fine and cool to warm conditions are expected in the Free State, becoming partly cloudy, except in the extreme west.

In the Northern Cape, it will be cloudy, with fog patches along the coast in the morning, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

It will be cold in the west, where it will be partly cloudy and cold.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy and cold to cool, becoming partly cloudy to fine in the east by the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly to westerly, but strong along the south-west coast from late morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Residents in the Eastern Cape can expect partly cloudy and cool weather, clearing from the north.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly, becoming south-westerly midday, but easterly in the east in the afternoon.

It will be cloudy over the south-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, where isolated showers and rain are expected, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but warm in places in the north.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly, becoming south-westerly from the south in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The temperature in your region.
The temperature in your region.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
weather
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
There's been some jarring testimony during suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment hearings. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Parliament is finally stepping up its oversight
29% - 1048 votes
Hiring Dali Mpofu as her lawyer was self-sabotage
23% - 839 votes
The whole thing is a waste of taxpayer money
46% - 1674 votes
Mkhwebane is clearly the victim of a political witch-hunt
3% - 106 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.76
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
19.82
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
16.70
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.68
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.6%
Gold
1,758.73
+0.4%
Silver
19.27
+0.8%
Palladium
2,147.00
+5.4%
Platinum
885.50
+0.7%
Brent Crude
101.22
+1.0%
Top 40
63,686
+1.0%
All Share
70,341
+0.8%
Resource 10
64,184
+0.9%
Industrial 25
86,623
+1.2%
Financial 15
15,582
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

19 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
Cheetahs released into Babanango for the first time in 200 years

18 Aug

Cheetahs released into Babanango for the first time in 200 years
100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily

06 Aug

100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily
WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with...

06 Aug

WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with new prosthetic blade
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22236.23) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo