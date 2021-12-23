Friday's weather: Fine, cool and warm conditions expected for the country

Friday will be cool and warm across the country, with some provinces experiencing scattered showers and thundershowers, according to the South African Weather Service.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy, with morning fog patches along the escarpment and in places on the highveld, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but hot in the lowveld.

Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected in the province.

It will be cloudy, with morning fog along the escarpment in Limpopo, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers, excluding the south-west.

The North West will be fine to partly cloudy and warm.

It will be fine and warm in the Free State, but partly cloudy in the east.

The Northern Cape will be fine and warm to hot.

The wind along the coast will be light south to south-westerly, becoming moderate in the afternoon.

It will be mostly cloudy in the morning in the Western Cape, but clear in the south-west, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but cool along the south coast.

The wind along the coast will be light north to north-westerly north of Cape Columbine, where it will become south-westerly, otherwise fresh to strong east to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool, with isolated showers and rain over the northern and eastern parts.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly.

The eastern half of the province will be cloudy and cold to cool, with isolated showers and rain, but scattered in the east.

The wind along the coast will be light easterly, becoming north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal will have morning fog over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly, becoming easterly to north-easterly from the south in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.