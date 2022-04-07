Friday's weather: Fire warning for Northern Cape, icy weather in KZN

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for extremely high fire danger conditions expected over the Nama Khoi Municipality in the Northern Cape.



A yellow level 1 for warning has also been issued for damaging waves resulting in disruption of small harbours and ports, as well as localised disruption to beach front activities. These are expected between Cannon Rocks and Port Edward and will subside in the afternoon.

The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm becoming cloudy with evening showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Mpumalanga will have morning drizzle and fog along the escarpment, otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the northeast.

Limpopo will be cloudy in the east with morning drizzle, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The North West will be fine at first, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Morning fog patches are expected in the east of the Free State, otherwise, conditions will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers, but fine in the west.

The Northern Cape will be fine and warm, but hot in the extreme north-west, becoming partly cloudy to cloudy and cool with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be fine in the west, otherwise cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated light rain along the eastern parts of the south coast in the morning.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly but strong along the west coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool with isolated light rain along the coast. It will become partly cloudy in the evening south of the escarpment.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly to easterly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool with isolated light rain along the coast. It will become cloudy in the evening south of the escarpment.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be cloudy and cool but cold in the west with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.



