Friday's weather: Heatwave continues, with rain in some parts of the country

It will be a warm day for most of the country.
It will be a warm day for most of the country.
The South African Weather Service has issued fire danger warnings for the central and eastern parts of North West, areas in central Free State, and Gamagara in the Northern Cape.

A heat wave with persistently high temperatures is expected to continue over parts of Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, North West and the Free State.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon, with isolated thundershowers in the south.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

Fine and warm to hot conditions are expected in Mpumalanga, becoming partly cloudy, with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the southern Highveld.

It will be cloudy along the escarpment towards the evening, with drizzle patches.

Fine and hot conditions will prevail in Limpopo, becoming cloudy in the extreme south-east with overnight drizzle on the escarpment.

The North West will be fine in the extreme west, otherwise partly cloudy and hot.

It will be fine in the west of the Free State, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated thundershowers in the extreme east.

Morning fog patches will occur in the west of the Northern Cape, otherwise it will be fine and hot in the north.

The wind along the coast will be strong southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with fog patches in places along the west coast in the morning, becoming fine by the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly in the south in the morning, otherwise fresh to strong easterly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy at first, with light rain along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and cool.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly east of Cape St Francis in the early morning, otherwise light to moderate south-westerly, becoming south-easterly in the afternoon.

It will be partly cloudy in the extreme north of the eastern half of the province. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool, with light rain in places along the coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate westerly, becoming moderate to fresh southerly by late morning.

KwaZulu-Natal can expect cloudy and cool conditions, with isolated showers and rain in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly to southerly, becoming light north-easterly in the extreme south at night.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Friday's temperatures
Friday's temperatures.

