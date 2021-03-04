11m ago

Friday's weather: Hot conditions persist as weekend approaches

Sea Point beach in Cape Town at sun set. (News24)
A hot day is expected across the country on Friday, according to the South African Weather Service.

Fire danger warnings 

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central parts of the Northern Cape, the northern interior of the Eastern Cape and the southern interior of Limpopo.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

In will be hot in places in the lowveld in Mpumalanga, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

It will become scattered in the south-east from the evening.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

In the North West, it will be hot in the extreme north-east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Conditions in the Free State will be hot in the extreme west, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.

In the Northern Cape, it will be cloudy along the coast and southern interior at first, where it will be cool, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but partly cloudy in the east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy over the central and eastern parts in the morning, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but partly cloudy and cool along the south coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly to easterly, but strong in places along the south-west coast in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and warm, with isolated light morning showers and rain along the coast and adjacent areas, becoming partly cloudy from the north in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly, becoming south-easterly from the afternoon, but fresh north-easterly in the evening.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm in the north-west in the early morning, otherwise cloudy and cool, with isolated light showers and rain south of the escarpment.

Isolated thundershowers are expected in places in the east from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly, becoming fresh south-easterly from the south in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and warm in the north, otherwise partly cloudy to cloudy and cool, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-westerly in the morning, becoming fresh south-easterly north of Richards Bay in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The forecast for 5 March.

