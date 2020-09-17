Friday's weather: Hot weather to greet the weekend

A fine, warm day leads us into the weekend, the South African Weather Service says.

Warnings:

- Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the northern and north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, central and northern parts of the Free State and north-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme north.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

Mpumalanga will have morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the north.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the south.

North West and Free State will be fine and warm to hot.

Northern Cape will see early morning fog along the coast, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly, becoming fresh to strong in the afternoon.

Western Cape will have early morning fog patches over most parts of the region, otherwise fine and warm, but cloudy to partly cloudy and cool along the coastal areas. The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly in the west and south-west at first, otherwise moderate westerly to south-westerly, becoming fresh in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm, but cool along the coast, where it will become from the west late morning. The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly becoming south-westerly towards midday.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm, but cool along the coast, where it will become cloudy in the evening, spreading to the adjacent interior. The wind along the coast will be light westerly, becoming south-easterly, but fresh to strong south-westerly from the south in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy with morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise fine and warm to hot. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly, becoming southerly to south-westerly in the south by evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay



