Friday's weather: It's going to be a scorcher, with Upington reaching 39°C

Fire warnings were issued for parts of the country.
Foto24 / Emile Hendricks

The South African Weather Service issued extremely high fire danger warnings for the southern parts of the Namakwa District,  central parts of the Northern Cape, the Central Karoo District and the Kannaland Municipality of the Western Cape.

Additionally, fires can be expected in the Sarah Baartman District Municipality and the Inxuba Yethemba Local Municipality of the Eastern Cape.

Extremely uncomfortable conditions are expected over the interior of the Western Cape, as well as the interior of the Namakwa District of the Northern Cape.

Scorching conditions are expected over the Sarah Baartman District Municipality, Nelson Mandela Bay Metro and Raymond Mhlaba Local Municipality of the Eastern Cape.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be cloudy at times and warm, with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

It will be hot in places over the Mpumalanga Lowveld, otherwise cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

There will be scattered showers in the south-west.

Cloudy and warm conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers, will occur in Limpopo.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west, otherwise scattered showers.

It will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the Free State.

Scattered showers will occur in the east, where it will become cloudy.

The Northern Cape will be fine and warm to hot, but scorching in the north.

It will become partly cloudy, with isolated evening showers and thundershowers, except along the coast and adjacent interior, where morning fog patches are expected.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-westerly, becoming south-westerly by the afternoon.

Morning fog will occur along the Western Cape coast.

It will become partly cloudy and hot to very hot over the eastern interior, with isolated thundershowers.

There will be scattered showers over the extreme east.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-westerly, but south-westerly in the south.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

Morning fog patches will occur in places over the western half of the Eastern Cape.

Otherwise, it will be fine and extremely hot, but warm to hot along the coast.

It will become cloudy, with scattered showers and thundershowers in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly, becoming south-westerly from the west in the afternoon.

There will be morning fog patches in places south of the escarpment in the eastern half of the province.

It will become cloudy, with scattered showers and thundershowers in the afternoon, but isolated showers along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly.

Morning fog will occur over the KwaZulu-Natal interior.

Otherwise, the province will be partly cloudy and warm, becoming cloudy, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

There will be scattered showers in the west.

Coastal winds will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Friday's temperatures
