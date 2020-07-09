1h ago

Friday's weather: More heavy rains, strong winds heading into the weekend

Get ready for more rainy weather.
Matt Cardy/Getty Images

It will be another day of cold conditions, strong winds and heavy rains on Friday, the South African Weather Service says.

Warnings:

- Heavy rain leading to flooding is expected over the western and south-western parts of the Western Cape from the afternoon.

- Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the eastern interior of the Northern Cape, northern interior of the Eastern Cape and western parts of the North West as well as the western and southern parts of the Free State.

- "Disruptive" snowfall is expected over the western mountains of the Western Cape and south-western high ground of the Northern Cape from the afternoon.

- High seas with waves from 6m to 8m are expected between Alexander Bay and Cape Point.

Watches:

- Strong to gale force north-westerly winds are expected in places over the interior of the Eastern Cape.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and cool.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Mpumalanga will have morning fog patches over the Highveld, otherwise fine and cool, but warm in the Lowveld, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy and warm.

The North-West will be partly cloudy in the east, otherwise fine and cool.

Free State will be partly cloudy and cool.

The Northern Cape will be fine in the north otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but cloudy in the west and the south with isolated to scattered showers. It will be very cold over the south-western high ground with possible disruptive snowfalls on the mountain from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be strong to gale northerly to north-westerly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy and cold with isolated to scattered showers and rain, but widespread in the south-west where heavy rain and possible localised flooding can be expected. Disruptive snowfall is possible over the western mountains in the afternoon but light snowfall in the eastern mountains by evening. 

The wind along the coast will be strong to gale force north-westerly but moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly in the east.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cool in the south-west, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with strong winds over the interior, becoming cloudy from the west with isolated showers in the afternoon. Light snowfall can be expected over the high mountains overnight.

The wind along the coast will be light westerly early morning, otherwise light to moderate easterly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm with strong winds in places over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be light westerly, becoming moderate north-easterly from mid-morning, but south-westerly, west of East London in the evening.

It will be fine and warm, but cool in the west of KwaZulu-Natal. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

weather
The forecast for 10 July.

- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

