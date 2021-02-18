Friday's weather: Scorcher of a day expected across the country

A scorching Friday is expected across the country, according to the South African Weather Service.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be fine and warm, but hot in the north, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

Mpumalanga will be fine and warm, but cloudy and windy over the lowveld and escarpment with isolated showers and rain from the afternoon.

In Limpopo, it will be fine in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, becoming cloudy and windy in the lowveld from the afternoon.

The North West will be fine and warm to hot becoming partly cloudy in the east.

The Free State will be fine and warm to hot, but partly cloudy in the east.

Conditions in the Northern Cape will be partly cloudy in the south in the morning, otherwise fine and cool to warm, but hot in the north and east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.

Conditions in the Western Cape will be fine and cool to warm, but cloudy along the south coast and eastern interior where it will become partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly in the west, otherwise light to moderate south-easterly, becoming fresh.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm, but cloudy in the south-east at first with a chance of light rain.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly, becoming south-easterly from late morning.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be cloudy and warm, but cool in places along the coast and adjacent interior with a chance of light rain. It will become partly cloudy in the north from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly south of Richards Bay in the morning, otherwise easterly to south-easterly, becoming north-easterly south of Richards Bay in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

