Friday's weather: Severe thunderstorms headed for Eastern Cape

Severe thunderstorms are expected in parts of the Eastern Cape on Friday.
Severe thunderstorms are expected in parts of the Eastern Cape on Friday.
PHOTO: Duncan Alfreds, News24

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning to the Eastern Cape for severe thunderstorms, while the rest of the country can look forward to warm to hot conditions with isolated thundershowers.

Impact-based warnings

Yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, gusty winds, hail and excessive lightning resulting in localised damages to settlements formal/informal, vehicles and a short-term disruption to power over the eastern interior of the Eastern Cape.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the western and central interior of the Western Cape and southern parts of Namakwa district of the Northern Cape.

Advisories

- Extremely hot conditions are expected over Khai-Ma in the Northern Cape, Central Karoo District as well as Langeberg municipality in the Western Cape tomorrow.

- A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected over the Matzikama municipality and the southern parts of Namakwa district in the Northern Cape until tomorrow, but over the central and the eastern interior of the Western Cape, and western and northern interior of the Eastern Cape until Saturday.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and hot.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

In Mpumalanga, there will be morning fog patches over the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

In Limpopo, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot.

The North West will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the north-east.

It will be fine in the east of the Free State at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme east.

The Northern Cape will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the central and eastern parts. It will be extremely hot in the south. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.

In the Western Cape, it will be cloudy with morning fog along the south coast at first, otherwise fine and warm along the coastal areas, but hot to very hot over the western interior and extremely hot over the central and eastern interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly along the south coast in the morning, otherwise fresh to strong south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and warm with morning fog in places in the south, otherwise partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated thunderstorms over the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly, reaching strong east of Port Elizabeth in the afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and warm with morning fog south of the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and hot with isolated thunderstorms over the interior from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, and strong in the evening.

You can expect morning fog over the interior in KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but hot in places in the north. Afternoon isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the south western parts.

The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly to north-easterly in the morning, becoming fresh.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

w
The forecast for 22 January.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

