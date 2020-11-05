2h ago

Friday's weather: Sunny skies as the weekend approaches

A partly cloudy and sunny Friday awaits, signalling the start of the weekend, according to the South African Weather Service.

Impact-based warning

Yellow level 2 warning: severe thunderstorms with potential for localised flooding and strong winds can occur over the eastern parts of Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with morning showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy, with scattered showers and thundershowers in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot.

In Limpopo, it will be cloudy, with scattered showers and thundershowers in the lowveld at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot.

The North West will be partly cloudy over the extreme eastern parts, with light, isolated showers and thundershowers at first, otherwise fine and warm.

Conditions in the Free State will be cloudy at first, with morning fog patches over the central parts and light showers and thundershowers over the eastern parts, where it will become partly cloudy, otherwise fine and warm.

The Northern Cape will be fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy in the extreme south.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-westerly, becoming light to moderate westerly to south-westerly from the afternoon.

In the Western Cape, it will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered showers and thundershowers along the south-west coast.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly to south-easterly south of Cape Columbine until early afternoon, otherwise moderate to fresh westerly to north-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be partly cloudy and warm, but cool along the coast, with showers south of Darlington Dam.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm, with light showers south of Mthatha from late afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine to partly cloudy and warm.

It will become cloudy in the south towards evening.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly at first, otherwise south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

w
The forecast for 6 October.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala
