Friday's weather: Sun's out, just in time for the weekend

(iStock)
(iStock)

The South African Weather Service forecasts a hot Friday for the country, with Kimberley and Upington reaching 38°C and 40°C respectively, while the heat in Pretoria will reach a maximum of 34°C.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Northern Cape, the western parts of the Free State and the extreme western parts of the North West.

Advisories

A heat wave with persistently high temperatures is expected over the extreme eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the northern and extreme western parts of the Free State, as well as in places of the North West province.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be fine and warm, but hot in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

In Mpumalanga, it will be cloudy over the lowveld, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

Limpopo will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon.

The North West will be very hot in the west, otherwise fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon.

In the Free State, it will be very hot in the extreme north-west, otherwise fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy in the north and east from the afternoon.

The Northern Cape will be warm along the coast, otherwise fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy in the north-east from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, but strong in the afternoon.

Conditions in the Western Cape will be cloudy in the south-west at first, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but very hot in places over the western interior. 

The wind along the coast will be westerly to south-westerly along the south coast at first, otherwise fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly, becoming strong along the west coast in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy in the morning, with light rain along the coast, where it will be cool, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly, becoming north-easterly by the evening.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be cloudy in the morning, with light rain along the coast into the adjacent interior, where it will be cool, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy and cool, but warm in the west and north.

It will become cloudy along the coast from the afternoon, with isolated showers and rain.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming moderate south-easterly to easterly in the south from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

w
The forecast for 16 October.

Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

