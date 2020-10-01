Friday's weather: Thundershowers for Gauteng, Mpumalanga as temperatures drop across the country

Friday brings thunderstorms for Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the Free State, according to the South African Weather Service, as temperatures drop elsewhere.

Impact-based warnings

A yellow warning for thunderstorms over Mpumalanga, Free State, eastern North West and Gauteng with heavy downpours that may result in flooding of susceptible low-lying bridges and low-lying areas, disruption to traffic, especially in the evening and morning peak hours due to poor visibility, strong winds which may cause structural damage to informal settlements, and large amounts of small hail.

Advisories

An intense cold front associated with an upper cut-off low pressure system is expected to affect the Western and Northern Cape on Friday morning. The public and small stock farmers are advised that strong winds, light snowfalls and very cold conditions can be expected.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to cold with scattered showers and thundershowers.

In Limpopo, it will be cloudy in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but cold along the escarpment with scattered showers and thundershowers, and isolated in the extreme north. It will be warm in places in the south-western bushveld.

In the North West, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central parts, but scattered in the east. It will become fine from the west in the afternoon.

The Free State will be cold in the east, where it will be cloudy, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but warm in the extreme north-west. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected, but scattered over the central and eastern parts.

The western parts of the Northern Cape will be partly cloudy and cold to cool, but cloudy with isolated thundershowers in the south. It will be warm in the extreme north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-westerly, becoming light westerly to south-westerly in the afternoon.

The Western Cape will be cloudy and cold to cool with isolated to scattered showers as well as thundershowers in the north-west in the morning and in the east in the evening. Snowfall can be expected over the mountainous areas.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly to southerly, reaching gale force south of Saldanha Bay until mid-morning, becoming moderate to fresh north of Cape Columbine by the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be strong south-easterly, becoming fresh easterly from late afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cold with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread along and south of the escarpment from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly .

KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool, but cold over the interior with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly, becoming east to north-easterly from the south.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.